CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - Jury selection begins Wednesday in the trial of a man charged with fatally shooting a St. Louis County police officer two years ago.

KMOX-AM reports that 20-year-old Trenton Forster is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old officer Blake Snyder,of Edwardsville. Police say Forster killed Snyder as the officer responded to a disturbance call in October 2016 in a normally quiet, middle-class suburban neighborhood in Green Park. The call stemmed from a man banging on the door of a woman’s home and demanding to be let inside.

Snyder’s partner shot Forster several times.

Most of the potential witnesses are law enforcement officers from various departments in St. Louis County and detectives and officials from numerous departments. Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty in the case.

___

Information from: KMOX-AM, http://www.kmox.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.