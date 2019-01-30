LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The FBI says an armored truck guard suspected of fleeing with cash taken from a truck has been arrested in Connecticut.

The FBI said Wednesday Mark Espinosa was arrested near Hartford on a federal warrant for the Dec. 5 robbery of a Garda armored truck in Louisville.

Espinosa had worked for the security company since July. An FBI affidavit says Espinosa and another employee were doing a pickup at a mall on the day of the theft. The other employee went inside, and when he came out, the truck was gone. The affidavit says the truck was moved to another location at the mall and Espinosa had disappeared.

The FBI affidavit says “hundreds of thousands of dollars” were missing from the truck.

The FBI had no further comment Wednesday.





