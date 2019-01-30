BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, says it will publicly identify all of its clergy credibly accused of child abuse.

Bishop Michael Gerard Duca says on the diocese website that releasing the list of names on Thursday will be helpful to victims and help to re-establish trust.

The Baton Rouge diocese includes 66 church parishes. The bishop said in November that he hired lawyers and auditors to review clergy files in anticipation of releasing the list. The diocese said in 2004 that 10 of its priests had been accused of sexual abuse.

All seven Catholic dioceses in Louisiana have promised to release similar lists. So far, only New Orleans and Houma-Thibodaux have done so.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.