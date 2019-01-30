TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man charged with shooting at police during a 14-hour standoff four years ago has agreed to plead no contest in an agreement with prosecutors.
Timothy Ventry pleaded no contest Tuesday to attempted first-degree assault with a firearm.
The Republican-American reports in exchange the 64-year-old Torrington man is expected to be sentenced to 15 years, suspended after four years behind bars and three years of probation when he returns for a hearing on April 18.
Ventry has been detained while awaiting trial. Prosecutors say Ventry opened fire on police in July 2015 during a 14-hour standoff.
His son blamed the standoff on his father’s medications.
Authorities say Ventry will receive credit for time served while awaiting trial.
