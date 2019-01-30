BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities in Montana say an armed man hijacked a passenger bus and held a person hostage during a prolonged standoff with police.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says the hostage was rescued and police are still negotiating with the hijacker Wednesday afternoon.

Lester says the man has a handgun and possibly an explosive device.

The Montana Standard reports the bus was heading from Missoula to Billings when the man put a gun to the driver’s head and said he wanted to go to the Butte courthouse.

The driver stopped to the Butte Civic Center instead. The hijacker allowed the driver and passengers to get off, except for one passenger he held as a hostage.

Terry Reed, manager of Butte’s bus transfer station, says the driver disabled the bus and called police.

