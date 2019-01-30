CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man accused of starting a fire in 2005 in New Hampshire that left an 84-year-old man dead has pleaded not guilty.

The Concord Monitor reports 46-year-old Richard Ellison waived his arraignment on the charges in court Tuesday.

Ellison was arrested last year on one count of knowing first-degree murder and one alternative count of reckless second-degree murder last year for causing the death of Robert McMillan on December 9, 2005.

Ellison allegedly started the fire at McMillan’s home in Concord. He was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 17.

Ellison’s criminal history includes aiding two robberies in Concord and a case of attempted arson.

Information from: Concord Monitor, http://www.concordmonitor.com





