BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man charged with manslaughter in the death of a 60-year-old patient at a mental health center seven years ago may soon go to trial.
The Cape Cod Times reports that a forensic psychiatrist told a judge 27-year-old Nicholas Davenport, of Eastham, was competent to stand trial at a court hearing this month.
Davenport has been at a state psychiatric hospital since his arrest in 2011 in connection with the death of 60-year-old Jason Lew.
Lew died of a heart attack two weeks after an altercation with Davenport at a Bourne mental health center. Prosecutors say a fatal blood clot formed after Lew stopped taking blood thinners due to a bruise caused by Davenport.
Davenport has been found not competent eight times. His attorney has contacted an independent doctor.
