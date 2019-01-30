SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A mother and daughter accused of attempting to help a wanted man leave the state after a fatal shooting in a Sioux Falls park have pleaded guilty to being accessories to a felony.

The Argus Leader reports that 38-year-old Chastity Becker and 18-year-old Essence Becker each faces up to five years in prison but likely will receive no prison time as long as they cooperate in the trial of Abraham Darsaw.

He’s facing murder and other charges in a shooting last August that killed 25-year-old Moses Cole and critically injured another man following an argument at a barbecue.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.