PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) - The FBI and local police are investigating a Miami-area mystery: Who dug a tunnel that burrowed beneath a road and pointed toward a bank branch office?

FBI spokesman Mike Leverock said Wednesday that officials were notified after a motorist reported what looked like a sinkhole in a street near a Chase Bank branch in suburban Pembroke Pines.

Investigators found an entrance hole in a nearby wooded area that contained a small electric generator and some electrical cords. The tunnel led under the road toward the bank, a distance of about 50 yards (45 meters).

A cadaver dog determined there were no bodies inside the tunnel. It wasn’t immediately clear how long the underground structure had been there.

There was no robbery at the bank and no arrests have been made.





