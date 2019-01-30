NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a sweep has rounded up 45 wanted men and women, including five accused of murder and one accused of escaping from a Washington state prison.

A news release Tuesday said those arrested included 21-year-old Derrick Groves, accused of killing two people and wounding three at a Mardi Gras party last year. The indictment against him was unsealed last week after his arrest in Slidell.

It says another man, identified as 30-year-old Daniel Ray, was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant accusing him of escaping from a Washington state prison on Nov. 24, 2016. The statement did not give any other details.

The sweep involved city, state and federal law enforcement officers.

The first arrest was made Jan. 7 and the last was Saturday.





