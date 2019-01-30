NEW YORK (AP) - Police say officers shot and critically wounded a man who pointed a pellet gun at them.

It happened in the East New York neighborhood just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say three uniformed officers were in an unmarked vehicle when they saw a Toyota Camry with no headlights on driving erratically. Police say they activated their sirens and emergency lights to pull over the vehicle, which initially refused to stop.

When the car finally stopped, police say the suspect got out holding what appeared to be a gun.

Police say he walked toward the officer’s vehicle and pointed the gun at them. Two of the officers fired their firearms, striking the suspect three times. Police later determined the weapon to be a pellet gun.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.