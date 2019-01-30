OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say an officer shot a fugitive from a state prison system halfway house in Oklahoma City after the man charged at the officer with a crowbar.

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday in northwestern Oklahoma City. Capt. Bo Matthews, a police spokesman, says the officer was answering a report of a suspicious person when confronted by the crowbar-wielding man, who had earlier attacked a person on the street.

Matthews says that after a brief foot chase, the officer used a stun gun on the man. When the man charged, the officer opened fire.

Matthews said the wound was not believed to be life-threatening.





