PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say officers have shot and killed a home invasion suspect who was under surveillance.

They say the shooting occurred about 10 a.m. Wednesday after the man allegedly pointed a gun at police officers.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released yet, but police say he was in his late 30s or early 40s.

Police say the suspect had forced his way into a home about 4 a.m. and stole a vehicle.

Officers were on the lookout for the suspect and later spotted a man they believed matched his description.

Police attempted to stop the man when he allegedly pulled out a handgun and multiple officers fired their weapons at the suspect.

The man died at the scene.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.