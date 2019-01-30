CHICAGO (AP) - Plummeting temperatures in Chicago are disrupting area transit as officials warn against venturing out into the dangerously cold weather .

The National Weather service says the temperature dropped to minus 19 degrees (negative 28 degrees Celsius) early Wednesday, falling below the previous record low for the day from Jan. 30, 1966.

The weather service says temperatures are expected move lower as the day progresses.

The South Shore Line, which runs into northern Indiana, suspended its commuter rail trips for Wednesday and said it expected to offer limited service on Thursday. Extreme weather conditions earlier prompted Amtrak to cancel all trains into and out of Chicago on Wednesday and most services to or from Chicago on Thursday.

Some major Chicago attractions weren’t opening Wednesday and schools are closed due to the cold.





