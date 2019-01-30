SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl in upstate New York.
Sgt. Matthew Malinowski says police took the boy into custody Tuesday and charged him with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Authorities say Mya Killeen was shot Jan. 22 at an apartment in Syracuse.
Mya later died of her injuries at a hospital.
The boy has not been identified due to his age.
Malinowski says an investigation is ongoing.
