PALISADES PARK, N.J. (AP) - Police have arrested a New Jersey barbershop owner accused of badly injuring a woman while performing a laser treatment on her face without a license.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday 72-year-old Young Hwan Choi is facing charges of aggravated assault and unlicensed practice of medicine and surgery.

Prosecutors say Choi, owner of Shil La Barber Shop in Palisades Park, performed the procedure in November 2017. They say the surgery left the victim with scars on her face and chin.

Investigators say Choi is not a doctor and was not licensed to provide the treatment.

Anyone who was injured from similar treatments is asked to contact Palisades Park police.

It is unclear whether Choi has an attorney.





