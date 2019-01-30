GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - A Delaware man hired as a photographer for a high school homecoming dance has been charged with secretly photographing and videotaping under the clothing of female students

Delaware State Police say 34-year-old Elias R. Stephens of Dover is charged with 80 counts of violation of privacy.

Stephens was arrested in Mississippi on Jan. 17 and extradited to Delaware on Tuesday. He is being held under $160,000 secured bond.

Authorities allege that Stephens took surreptitious images under girls’ clothing while operating a photo booth at Sussex Technical High School’s homecoming dance last fall.

It was not immediately clear whether Stephens has an attorney.





