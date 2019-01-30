By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 30, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Anchorage police are investigating the suspicious death of a man inside an apartment.

Police shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday took a report of a body in an apartment complex on west 34th Avenue.

The report said the body had been there several days.

Police say they detained multiple people for questioning.


