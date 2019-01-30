ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Anchorage police are investigating the suspicious death of a man inside an apartment.
Police shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday took a report of a body in an apartment complex on west 34th Avenue.
The report said the body had been there several days.
Police say they detained multiple people for questioning.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.