COUNCIL BLUFF, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have arrested a western Iowa woman who left her 2- and 4-year-old children in a cold car while she went shopping.

Council Bluffs police say in a news release that a passer-by spotted the kids and car around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in a store parking lot. She put them in her vehicle to warm them up while she called police.

Police say the unlocked car wasn’t running, one window was partially open and the kids were wearing only light clothing. Officers estimate the kids were alone in the car for about 45 minutes while the air temperature outside was 5 degrees (negative 15 Celsius) and the wind child around minus 15 (negative 26 Celsius).

Police say the children were unhurt and soon placed in protective custody.

Their mother was taken into custody after she came out of the store. Police say 25-year-old Stephany Moses is charged with two counts of child endangerment. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.