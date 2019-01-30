LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 17-year-old who was arrested near a Las Vegas high school with a loaded MAC-10 machine pistol and silencer in his backpack faces multiple criminal charges, including a possible federal weapon offense, police said Wednesday.

The name of the teen wasn’t made public after he was taken into custody about 1 p.m. off-campus near Valley High School by school police who had been alerted by a passer-by that a person had a weapon, Clark County school police Lt. Darnell Couthen said.

No shots were fired, no threats were made and no one was injured, Couthen said.

The teen was identified as a former student at a Las Vegas-area school, although it was unclear if he had attended Valley High southeast of downtown.

Witnesses told campus police he had been on school grounds, Couthen said.

Las Vegas police were called about the same time to a report of a large group of people off-campus not far from where the teen was arrested, Officer Laura Meltzer said.

The teen was being held in juvenile custody pending a court appearance on weapon, loitering and other charges, Couthen said.

The school police official said it was the 15th case since August of a person with a weapon at a Las Vegas-area school.

The Clark County School District is among the largest in the nation, with about 320,000 students at 360 schools in and around Las Vegas.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.