MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Police have publicly identified the victims of a double fatal stabbing in Connecticut as a man and his wife in their 70s whose grandson is charged with killing them.

State police said Wednesday that 76-year-old John Piscezek and 77-year-old Gertrude Piscezek were the victims whose bodies were found in their Montville home on Monday. The medical examiner’s office ruled their deaths homicides by stabbing.

Their grandson, 18-year-old Marcus Fisher, was arraigned on arson and murder charges Tuesday and held on $1 million bail. A judge recommended to prison officials that he undergo a mental health examination.

State police say Fisher told them he stabbed his grandparents in the kitchen during an argument. Details of the argument have not been released.

Fisher's public defender did not return a message seeking comment.





