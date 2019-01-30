SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man strangled his former girlfriend before setting at fire in a Sioux City hotel room.

Woodbury County court records say Jordan Henry was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder. He’s already been charged with arson, trespassing and other crimes . The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Police say an autopsy showed 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt, of Hinton, was strangled. Firefighters found her unresponsive Thursday night in the damaged Wingate Hotel room, and she was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

A criminal complaint says Henry is a 29-year-old transient living in Sioux City. The complaint says he was identified on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the area just after the room fire was discovered.





