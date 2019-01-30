MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a special education teacher at a southern New Jersey high school sexually assaulted a male student.

Burlington County prosecutors say Alexandra Reiner also faces a child endangerment count. The 30-year-old Eastampton resident teaches at Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly.

Authorities say school officials notified them about a potentially inappropriate relationship between Reiner and a student. A subsequent investigation found Reiner had contact with the student in December in Mount Holly and Lumberton.

Details about the student have not been released, including whether he was in any of Reiner’s classes.

It wasn’t known Wednesday if Reiner has retained an attorney.





