RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid City lawyer and one-time public prosecutor is accused of failing to pay more than $224,000 in federal taxes.

The Rapid City Journal reports that former Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office Chief Deputy Gregory Sperlich pleaded not guilty Monday to four counts of failure to pay taxes. He was not jailed but was ordered to surrender his passport.

The indictment accuses Sperlich of failing to pay income and self-employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service from 2013-2016. He could face up to four years in prison if convicted.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.