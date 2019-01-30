SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco lawmakers won’t have to bend their sanctuary city laws to get a rape suspect extradited from Canada.

Mohamed Ben Azaza was booked into jail early Monday - one day before city supervisors were to vote on a measure that would meet federal demands that immigration officials be informed if Azaza - who’s from Tunisia - made bail or was acquitted.

Critics said that would set a bad precedent and weaken sanctuary policies that limit cooperation between local agencies and federal immigration enforcement.

The San Francisco Examiner and the San Francisco Chronicle say it appears the feds backed off on the demand and supervisors tabled the motion.

Authorities allege that Azaza raped an unconscious woman passenger in 2017 while working as a rideshare driver. He’s scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.