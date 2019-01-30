GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina police officer has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Georgetown police officer Brandon Rowell has been charged by the woman with whom he lives in Hemingway.

Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said Rowell is charged with second degree domestic violence. Deputies said the woman had visible injuries.

The department did not offer details on what prompted the situation.

Lesley was expected in court Wednesday. It was not known if he has an attorney yet. His status with the Georgetown Police Department was not immediately available.





