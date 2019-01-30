PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man charged with fatally stabbing his 81-year-old neighbor nearly three years ago has been held without bail.

Matthew Dusseault pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder in the death in March 2016 of Constance Gauthier in her Woonsocket home. Investigators say she was stabbed 60 times.

Lawyers for the 21-year-old Dusseault say their client has a cognitive disability and they are exploring whether he understood his Miranda rights when he talked to investigators.

He was not arrested until last July when he was tied to the crime scene through DNA. Prosecutors have not disclosed a motive.

A second man was also charged in the case, but prosecutors dismissed the charges due to a lack of evidence.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.