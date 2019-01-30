ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A former teacher at a Vermont boarding school accused of sexually exploiting a 17-year-old student has pleaded not guilty.

Police last year charged 44-year-old Anitra Lahiri, of Bethlehem, New Hampshire, with sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating indecent material to a minor.

She taught at Lyndon Institute in Lyndon Center, school for grades 9 through 12.

Police say Lahiri and the student had sex at least twice before he graduated in the spring of 2018. She was fired from her position at the Lyndon Institute shortly before Thanksgiving last year.

Lyndon Institute Head of School Twiladawn Perry said in a statement that the safety of students is the school’s top priority. Police say the school cooperated fully with their investigation.





