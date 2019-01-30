NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man is accused of shooting at police and bail bondsmen who were attempting to serve him with arrest warrants.

The Tennessean reports Hendersonville police say 54-year-old John P. Lankford has been arrested on charges including attempted first-degree murder in the Tuesday shooting. Police say no one was wounded in the shooting, but Lankford remained at large for several hours until tips led authorities to him in Nashville early Wednesday.

The offenses included in the initial arrest warrants are unclear. Lankford was taken to a Davidson County jail on the outstanding warrants. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

