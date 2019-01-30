PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on the murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting an Arizona police officer and throwing tools from his work truck at officers during a 50-mile chase (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

A prosecutor at the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting an Arizona police officer and throwing tools from his work truck at officers during a 50-mile chase told jurors that the slain officer never had a chance to pull out his handgun.

Prosecutor Juan Martinez says Christopher Redondo was so close to Lt. Eric Shuhandler during the 2010 traffic stop near the southeast Phoenix suburb of Gilbert that gunpowder got embedded in the Gilbert officer’s eyes.

Martinez says Shuhandler never had a chance to pull his gun from its holster.

Redondo pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges

He wasn’t in the courtroom and instead watched the trial from a room nearby using a live video feed.

It’s unknown why Redondo wasn’t in court.

10:50 a.m.

Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday at the trial of a man charged with killing an Arizona police officer nine years ago during a traffic stop and then leading officers on a 50-mile chase.

Christopher Redondo pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the 2010 death of Gilbert police Lt. Eric Shuhandler.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Redondo is accusing of shooting Shuhandler after the officer pulled over Redondo’s pickup truck for having an obscured license plate.

Authorities say an associate of Redondo drove the pickup as Redondo fired gunshots and tossed out wrenches, other tools and an air compressor tank at pursuing officers.

The chase ended in the mining community of Superior.

Redondo and his associate were wounded in an exchange of gunfire after the chase ended.





