PORTALES, N.M. (AP) - The trial for two former daycare workers charged with the death and serious injury of two young girls is underway.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports the mother-daughter duo of Mary and Sandi Taylor are being tried together but can be acquitted or convicted separately on the first-degree felony counts they both face.

The duo faces charges of reckless abuse or a child resulting in death, and abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm.

They were arrested July 25, 2017, after leaving 22-month-old Maliyah Jones and now 3-year-old Aubriauna Loya inside a car for about 90 minutes following a field trip.

Jones was dead on arrival at a local hospital, and Loya was released from a hospital months later. The pair’s daycare, Taylor’s Tots, was licensed at the time but shut down after the incident.

___

Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.