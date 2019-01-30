PORTALES, N.M. (AP) - The trial for two former daycare workers charged with the death and serious injury of two young girls is underway.
The Eastern New Mexico News reports the mother-daughter duo of Mary and Sandi Taylor are being tried together but can be acquitted or convicted separately on the first-degree felony counts they both face.
The duo faces charges of reckless abuse or a child resulting in death, and abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm.
They were arrested July 25, 2017, after leaving 22-month-old Maliyah Jones and now 3-year-old Aubriauna Loya inside a car for about 90 minutes following a field trip.
Jones was dead on arrival at a local hospital, and Loya was released from a hospital months later. The pair’s daycare, Taylor’s Tots, was licensed at the time but shut down after the incident.
