PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A U-Haul subsidiary and the former general manager of one of its Philadelphia stores have pleaded guilty after a food truck explosion that killed a woman and her teenage daughter.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the U-Haul Company of Pennsylvania and Miguel Rivera entered their pleas to violating federal hazardous materials regulations Tuesday.

Prosecutors say they used untrained workers to fill propane tanks at the Philadelphia facility in June and July 2014.

Investigators have said food truck owner Olga Galdamez took her propane tanks to U-Haul where they were filled despite being old and damaged. Galdamez and her daughter, Jaylin, died from burn-related injuries after the July 2014 blast.

Rivera’s attorney says his client’s plea has “no connection” to the explosion.

U-Haul previously paid a $160 million settlement in the case.

