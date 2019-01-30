COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Campus police at the University of Maryland say an investigation found there was no inappropriate contact between a sleeping student and a man who entered her dorm.

WUSA-TV reports police said Tuesday that the man accused of getting into bed with the woman told detectives that he accidentally entered the wrong dorm.

A police release says the male student told officers he was staying with friends because he was intoxicated. He says he entered the wrong dorm when returning from the bathroom and accidentally brushed against the sleeping woman while trying to lie down on the floor.

Police say the man’s story was corroborated by interviews with the residents who hosted the man. Police say the issue will now be handled administratively, per a discussion with the woman.

___

Information from: WUSA-TV, http://www.wusatv9.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.