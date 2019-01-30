LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man already facing charges in the death of his 11-year-old grand-niece who died after potential exposure to fentanyl is now facing a child rape charge.

Prosecutors say 58-year-old Miguel Rivera, of Lawrence, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of rape of a child with force. He is already being held without bail after pleading not guilty to permitting substantial bodily injury to a child and misleading a police investigation in the death of the Haverhill girl last month while she was staying at his apartment.

The victim’s name in the rape case was not disclosed but the alleged rape occurred the same night police responded to Rivera’s apartment on a medical call for the girl.

Rivera’s attorney, John Morris, said his client denies the rape allegation.





