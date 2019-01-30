ANNAPOLIS — University of Maryland President Wallace Loh will remain at the state’s flagship university through June 2020, after he initially announced plans to retire at the end of this school year in the aftermath of a football player’s death.

Board of Regents Chair Linda Gooden announced Wednesday that Loh is leading several initiatives critical to the university’s future. Gooden says the university is launching the process to select Loh’s successor.

The university was shaken by the death of 19-year-old Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke after a May workout.

Upheaval in leadership began in November when Loh said he would resign, as James Brady, the former regents chairman, said football coach DJ Durkin would keep his job. Backlash prompted Loh to fire Durkin, and Brady resigned the next day.





