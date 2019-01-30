NEWFANE, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man convicted of aiding the 2002 murders of two people in a state forest is seeking to have his conviction overturned.
Charles “Poncho” Sherman, in hand-written letters submitted to Windham Superior Court, accused the judge in his case of bias. He said the judge presided over the trial of his friend and co-defendant Michael Perez. The Brattleboro Reformer reports Sherman also said his court-appointed lawyer had not adequately defended him.
Perez was convicted in November 2004 of both murders, and Sherman entered into a plea agreement about six weeks later.
The Vermont defender general’s office says it will review Sherman’s petition to determine the issues.
