MILTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison for letting her car be used in a fatal drive-by shooting.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that Melissa Pocopanni was sentenced Tuesday. She was convicted in November of principal to second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Authorities say Pocopanni was a passenger as Kyhem Jalil Johnson drove her car down a Milton street in February 2017, with Dedric Keandre Davis and Walter Ramone Ford firing shots into a crowd. Thomas Buckhalter was killed, and two other people were wounded.

Pocopanni’s attorney argued that she didn’t know the men were planning a drive-by shooting.

Johnson, Davis and Ford received life sentences in October.

___

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.