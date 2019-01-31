Four House freshmen are urging congressional negotiators to not increase spending for Immigration and Customs Enforcement as part of any congressional deal to bolster border security and keep the government open.

The progressives say the Homeland Security Department’s budget should be cut, not enlarged, because it has an “inhumane” agenda toward immigrants and children. In a letter circulated Thursday, they say next year’s budget offers a chance to “reform” the agency.

They add, “In the meantime, not another dollar.”

The letter is signed by freshman Democrats Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. All four have in the past advocated abolishing ICE, which is part of Homeland Security.

The letter was obtained by the Associated Press.





