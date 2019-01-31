CHICAGO (AP) - Amtrak is beginning to restore service out of Chicago after cancelling dozens of trains this week because of the extreme cold.

The passenger railroad said it will restore service on some routes Thursday, and all but one train is expected to operate on Friday.

Typically, Amtrak operated 55 trains a day to and from the busy hub of Chicago.

Amtrak says anyone planning to travel out of Chicago should check the status of their train beforehand on the railroad’s website.





