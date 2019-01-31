POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a Pennsylvania woman to a maximum of 14 years in prison for the death of an infant she was babysitting.

WNEP-TV reports Amanda Lynn Vernitsky was sentenced Wednesday after she pleaded no contest to a charge of third-degree murder.

Police say Vernitsky was watching 5-month-old Kaden Krause in June 2017 when he was reported unresponsive.

Kaden was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Vernitsky told officers Kaden had fallen on the floor, but a coroner determined he died of blunt force trauma to his head.

