ST. LOUIS (AP) - A judge has approved reduced bail for a St. Louis police officer accused in the death of a colleague.

Nathaniel Hendren is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Jan. 24 death of Officer Katlyn Alix. Prosecutors allege that Hendren and Alix were taking turns pointing a gun loaded with one bullet at each other and pulling the trigger. They say Alix died after being shot in the chest.

Hendren was initially jailed on $50,000 bail. His attorney, Talmage E. Newton IV, asked Circuit Judge David Roither to allow Hendren to post 10 percent, or $5,000. Roither instead raised bail to $100,000 but agreed to let Hendren be freed if he posts 10 percent, or $10,000.

If freed, Hendren will be on house arrest and must turn over guns and his passport.





