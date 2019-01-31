FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a car in a Fargo parking lot.

Authorities say the elderly woman appeared to have been dead for “a significant amount of time.” They do not believe the woman’s death is related to the cold weather.

The woman was found Wednesday about noon in the Cash Wise lot. Officials are working to identify her and notify her family.





