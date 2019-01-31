HOUSTON (AP) - Houston’s police chief is distancing his agency from comments made by the head of the police union that seemed to imply this week’s shooting that injured five officers was due partly to anti-police rhetoric.

The officers were serving a search warrant at a drug house Monday when a gun battle ensued and two suspects were killed. Three of the officers remain hospitalized Thursday.

After Monday’s shooting, Joe Gamaldi, the president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, criticized people for “spreading the rhetoric that police officers are the enemy.”

On Fox News, Gamaldi said some community activists have “put targets on our backs.”

On Thursday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called Gamaldi’s comments “over the top” and worried they could hurt the good relationship Houston police have with community activists.





