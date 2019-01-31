Federal prosecutors announced an indictment Thursday against 19 people accused of running “birth tourism” operations that helped thousands of pregnant Chinese women visit the U.S. just in time to give birth — thus securing American citizenship for their children.

The Justice Department said it’s the first time the government has brought charges against such a business.

The scam operators advertised their businesses in China, saying the U.S. had better air, better jobs, better schools and “the most attractive nationality,” prosecutors said.

Women were charged up to $100,000, were arranged visitor visas, then kept in apartments here in order to give birth. Under U.S. birthright policy almost anyone born on American soil — no matter if it’s to an illegal immigrant, a legal visitor or a citizen — is automatically an American citizen.

Chinese government officials were among the clients, prosecutors said.

Some of the Chinese scammers even skipped out on their medical bills, according to the indictments unsealed Thursday.

“America’s way of life is not for sale,” said Joseph Macias, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations Los Angeles.

Three separate birth tourism operations were snared in the new indictments.

They claimed to have facilitated some 8,500 cases over the years, according to prosecutors. Most were Chinese, but women from Taiwan were also customers.

Authorities say the operations, which called themselves “birthing” houses, were dismantled in 2015, and were quite lucrative. One operation collected $3 million in money wired from China to the U.S. in a two-year period.

Prosecutors detailed one communication where an birthing house operator was discussing whether she had to refund a customer’s money because “the baby is a girl, her husband arranged abortion for her.”





