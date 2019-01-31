PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) - A Douglas County corrections officer is accused of stealing at least $173,000 from his union.

Sarpy County Court records say 43-year-old Douglas Glazebrook, of Papillion (puh-PIHL’-yuhn), is charged with three felonies: theft, forgery and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 19.

Authorities say Glazebrook took the money between January 2016 and this month from Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 8. He was treasurer.

The local’s president, Lt. Dave Aldrich, says Glazebrook was placed on administrative leave Jan. 16.





