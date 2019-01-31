LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina’s sheriff’s office is investigating a second mobile home fire which revealed a homicide.

News outlets report the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says two bodies were discovered inside a burned-out mobile home on Dec. 27, adding the victims had been shot and killed and their bodies doused in an accelerant to hide the crime.

Investigators said 46-year-old George “Billy” William Jones Jr. was shot multiple times, and 51-year-old Kimberly Wilson Jones was shot at least one in the head.

The sheriff’s office said deputies investigated a mobile home fire in Wallburg on Oct. 27. Firefighters found 56-year-old Dennis James Vernon dead inside the home. Two men were arrested for first-degree murder after an autopsy revealed Vernon didn’t die in the fire. The suspects are also charged with arson.





