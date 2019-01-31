DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sending harassing texts to an underage girl.

Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Daniel Lee Stone, of Solon, was sentenced in U.S. District Court earlier this month after he pleaded guilty to cyberstalking.

Investigators say that over the course of three days in 2016, Stone sent more than 170 text messages to the girl. The texts included offers of “cash and other goodies” and made statements saying her knew where the girl lived and that he was watching her. Police say Stone used a false name, but sent the texts from his cellphone and continued even after the girl made repeated requests for him to stop.

Stone must serve a year of supervised release following his prison term.





