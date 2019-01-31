CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) - A former inmate won’t be sent back to the Missouri prison where she says two workers sexually assaulted her.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Missouri Supreme Court declined Tuesday to consider arguments that a judge overstepped his authority when he reduced three of Karen Keil’s six felony embezzlement charges to misdemeanors. Keil had served six years of a 15-year sentence before she was released in February 2017 from the Chillicothe Correctional Center. State prosecutors wanted her original sentence reinstated.

Keil’s attorney, Kent Gipson, says sending her back to Chillicothe would be unnecessarily cruel.

Keil is one of three former Chillicothe inmates who have filed lawsuits accusing a former guard of sexual assault. Keil says a prison mental health counselor also sexually assaulted her when she reported the guard.

