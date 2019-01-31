NEW YORK (AP) - A judge has sentenced a former New York police official to 18 months in prison for failing to stop a bribery scam that let well-connected New Yorkers get gun permits fast.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos sentenced Paul Dean Thursday after the former lieutenant and onetime second in command of the licensing division told him rules were “thrown out the window” in return for bribes.

Ramos rejected a request by Dean’s lawyer that his client not serve any time in prison.

The judge said he didn’t think Dean had fully accepted responsibility for his crime even after pleading guilty in April 2017.

Dean alleged in pre-sentence papers that those who received special treatment included President Donald Trump and celebrities. He did not say they knew they got special treatment though.





