WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) - Authorities say a Utah baby sitter has turned herself in after she was caught on camera physically abusing two 5-month-old twin girls.

KUTV reports a $75,000 warrant was issued Wednesday for the arrest of Mckenna Newell.

The twins’ father told West Jordan police that he reviewed video footage that showed Newell, his nanny, kicking, hitting and covering the noses and mouths of his 5-month-old daughters.

Online court records don’t list a defense attorney for Newell who could comment on the allegations.

Court documents say the video shows Newell first throw a blanket over one of the crying twins, covering her face and muffling her cries. Records say Newell then picked the baby up and shook her before placing her in a bassinet.

Court documents say Newell also kicked the child’s twin as she lay on the floor.

